Inaugural Mini Big Event gives back to Chadron community

By Kelsey R. Brummels, College Relations

The Big Event staff at Chadron State College conducted its inaugural Mini Big Event Thursday, Nov. 15, in Chadron. Eleven members of The Big Event staff, including nine students, graduate assistant Kelsey Brummels and Faculty Adviser Dr. Shaunda French-Collins, volunteered and completed five jobsites in three hours.

The Mini Big Event served as a kickoff to the 2019 The Big Event with staff members volunteering at reoccurring jobsites, including Crest View Care Center, the Chadron Public Library and three Chadron residences.

Other colleges host a smaller version of The Big Event in the fall, and although hosting a Mini Big Event has been discussed in previous years, last Thursday’s event was the first at CSC.

“When Kelsey and I went to Texas for the One Big Thanks Conference, we decided on our way home that this year we were going to make it happen,” French-Collins said. “It was a great team building activity with our Big Event staff and we were so glad to be able to get out and give back to community members again.”

Brummels said even with weather moving the event up a few days, she felt The Mini Big Event was successful.

“The main goals of The Mini Big Event were for it to be a kickoff for the year’s activities, give staff a chance to volunteer as they have other obligations during The Big Event, and continue making and strengthening connections we have with reoccurring jobsites and community members,” Brummels said. “Even with just a few weeks to coordinate the event, we were pleased with the impact were able to have on our community. The Big Event staff plans to host an improved Mini Big Event next fall.”

The seventh annual The Big Event will be April 13, 2019.