Immigration Law Gains Interest From Nebraska Students

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The growing uncertainty immigrants are facing in the U.S. has created a secondary effect at the University of Nebraska’s law school in Lincoln.

The school’s College of Law has seen a growing interest in immigration law since President Donald Trump took office in January and ordered a travel ban involving seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The university’s Immigration Clinic allows law students to analyze the complexities of the immigration system. Law professor Kevin Ruser says the transition of power to a president who ran a campaign critical of immigration has helped spike interest in the Immigration Clinic.

The students in the clinic say the opportunity to provide legal assistance is a learning experience and a chance to offer help to those in need.