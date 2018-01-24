Ila Rae Jackson, 71 of Hemingford, passed away Monday, January 22, 2018 at Box Butte

General Hospital.

She was born August 29, 1946 in Wray, Colorado to Ray and Eva (Orcutt) Neitz.

On June 6, 1964 she was united in marriage to Lonnie Jackson.

She is survived by her sisters and brother, Anita (James) Lentz, LaRonda (David) Minich

and Joleen (Monte) Sample all of Hemingford, David (Cheryl) Neitz of Boston, MA and

Marlinda (Dean) Rubenthaler of Gothenburg, NE and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie, her son, Lonnie, Jr., her parents and

her sister, Janet Hudnall.

She had lived in the Denver area for many years before moving to Fort Morgan, CO.

Following the death of her husband, she moved to Hemingford 10 years ago.

Memorial services will be celebrated with friends and family on Saturday, January 27, 2018

at 2 p.m.at the Minich farm, 1/2 mile west and 1/2 mile north of Hemingford Nebraska located

on County Road 71 northwest of Hemingford. A time of fellowship and refreshment will be

held following.

Memorials may be given to The Heart Foundation in memory of Ila Jackson.

