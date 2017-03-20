Graveside services for Ila May Wood, 86, of Chadron, Nebraska are going to be held Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Hillside Cemetery in Oelrichs at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jim West officiating.

Ila May Wood was the 8th of 9 children born to Bird and Eva Swigert of Oelrichs, South Dakota. Born on April 25, 1930, she passed away on March 13, 2017 at Crestview Care Center in Chadron.

She grew up on a farm close to Oelrichs and attended country school near her home. She later graduated Salutatorian of her high school class in Oelrichs. In 1948, she attended Chadron State College for a short time.

Ila married George Wood on July 25, 1948. To this union, two sons were born. In the early 50’s she taught school near Argyle, South Dakota and in later years she ran a home daycare for small children. She was known as “Grandma Woody” to over 60 children during this time.

Ila worked for years in the Scouting Program as leader and committee member, receiving several awards for her work. She was also known for her arts and crafts, such as quilting, crochet, tatting, cake decorating, painting rocks, and other handwork.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, past member of the American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, and the Rebekahs.

She is preceded in death by her husband George, both parents, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Angie) Wood, and Curtis Wood; grandsons Jason (Kara) Wood and Joshua (Emily) Wood; granddaughters Sheena Marie Wood and Megan (Cody) Porter; great-grandchildren David Porter, Caden Porter, Aryn Neurock, Bennett Neurock; and brother Leo (Jackie) Swigert.

Memorials may be made to the Chadron Rescue Unit or the Chadron Hospital. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.