Ideas For Renovation Of Central Park Sunken Gardens And Pillars, Full Council Audio







The Alliance City Council meeting was packed full of residents on Tuesday night. Amy Mollison is the new public safety dispatcher. There were proclamations for Public Service Week, which will be held May 7th – May 13th. Mayor Ralph Yeager said, “The city of Alliance invited area students in the second annual public service recognition week and we had a coloring contest…all children were asked to draw themselves in a city of Alliance job.” You can view a picture of the students above, and listen to their names listed in the audio below. The other proclamation was for National Military Appreciation Month.

A representative of Newberry’s was at council continuing to discuss their special designated liquor license during the solar eclipse weekend this August. Council previously approved a street closure for the event, which they will have expanded to include the sidewalk on the south side of 4th street.

The Alliance High School art teacher Kathy Rock requested permission to implement the “Kindness Rocks Project” in Alliance. The project would place rocks with inspirational messages on them throughout the community at random places. The council had concerns about liability issues, and would rather have them on school property. The motion was not approved, but they encouraged Rock to pursue this on school property.

A member of the Alliance Park and Tree Board Tami Swearingen requested permission to begin fundraising efforts for the restoration of the Central Park Sunken Gardens including the renovation of the once historic pillars. She has started a Facebook group to gain awareness called “Pillars for the Park”. The council tabled the fundraising efforts until the next council meeting. You can hear Swearingen talk about her many ideas in the audio below.

There was a public hearing on the application of Karell Remodeling Services and Properties for a conditional use permit to construct a building with multiple storage units to be leased to entities for the storage of personal property on Lakefield Addition. The property is on the northwest corner 0f 25st Street and Emerson Avenue.

A resolution will authorize the closure of 9th street between Sweetwater avenue and the alley directly east (1/2 block) for the placement of the 150th Commission’s Mobile Children’s Museum. The event will be May 23rd and 24th.