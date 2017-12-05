Icy Crash Claims The Life Of An Alliance Woman

Icy road conditions on Monday resulted in a 2 vehicle accident that claimed the life of an Alliance woman. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, 3 5 year old Lisa Penaluna was driving north on Highway 385 when she lost control of her vehicle on the icy roads and collided with a semi-truck driven by 41 year old Gary Chestnut of Kansas. The accident occurred around 11:30 am Monday, 11 miles north of Alliance on Highway 385. The Patrol reports both drivers were wearing seat belts. Lisa Penaluna died as the result of injuries, Chestnut was uninjured.