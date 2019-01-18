Ice on roads a problem in Nebraska ahead of expected snow

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freezing drizzle is slicking roads in much of Nebraska on Friday residents prepare for a second straight weekend of winter weather.



The National Weather Service says freezing drizzle Friday afternoon was creating a glaze of ice on streets and sidewalks ahead of the system that’s expected to drop 1 to 4 inches of snow on much of the eastern half of the state.

Of more concern are high winds of up to 30 mph late Friday and into Saturday that could cut visibility on roadways. Artic air is expected to move into the state behind the storm, dropping wind chills to as low as 20-below on Saturday and Sunday.

Schools in the Omaha area canceled classes Friday in anticipation of the storm Friday afternoon.