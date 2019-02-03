Ice anglers across Nebraska urged to use caution

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission urges anglers to use caution while ice fishing across the state.

Some areas of the state have experienced above normal temperatures during the past week. Those high temperatures, combined with strong winds, opened up areas on lakes in many places. Subsequent cold temperatures capped some of these areas with ice, making for unsafe conditions with only 1-2 inches of ice. The minimum ice thickness for supporting one person is at least 4 inches of clear, solid ice.

In addition, on some waters, springs have also started opening up areas. Ice thickness reports have been very variable, with some lakes across the sandhills of Nebraska having 50-80 percent open water.

Anglers are reminded to take safety precautions. If venturing out, anglers should check ice with a spud bar or auger frequently. Anglers also should carry a pair of ice picks, a throwable flotation device and a rope, and should consider wearing a life jacket. Anglers should fish with a partner. More information about ice fishing and safety on the ice is available at OutdoorNebraska.org.