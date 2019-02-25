I-80 crash near Greenwood claims one life

OMAHA — A crash on Interstate 80 this morning near Greenwood has claimed the life of one person.

At approximately 8:00 a.m., the crash occurred near mile marker 420 when a westbound Honda Civic lost control, crossed the median, and rolled. The driver, a male in his 20s, was ejected from the vehicle and was struck by an eastbound Jeep Grand Loredo.



Other travelers stopped and attempted to render medical aid before emergency responders arrived, but the driver passed away at the scene.

The driver of the Grand Loredo was not injured in the crash. I-80 was closed for eastbound traffic from Waverly to Greenwood for approximately four hours.

Names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The crash investigation is ongoing.