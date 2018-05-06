I-80 Closed After 5 Deaths In Several Crashes

MILFORD, Neb. (AP) — At least five people died in three crashes close together on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol closed 13 miles of eastbound I-80 near Milford, Nebraska, for several hours after the crashes on Sunday morning.

One semitrailer truck caught fire, and the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter landed on the interstate to assist.

Seward County Sheriff Joe Yocum says the first crash happened after a westbound vehicle crossed the median and struck an eastbound vehicle.

Four people in the westbound vehicle died, and the driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to the hospital.

One other person died in one of the subsequent crashes that followed the initial one.

The names of the crash victims were not immediately released on Sunday afternoon.