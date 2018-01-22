I-70 East Of Denver Shut Down By Wind, Blowing Snow 

DENVER (AP) — Interstate 70 east of Denver is shut down because of high winds and blowing snow.

A stretch of about 170 miles between Aurora and Burlington near the Kansas border was closed in both directions Monday, a day after a winter storm moved through the state.

About a dozen flights have been canceled or delayed at Denver International Airport, partly due to a storm hitting Minneapolis. Airlines are working to catch up a day after about 200 flights from Denver, about 15 percent of the day’s schedule, were canceled because of snow.

About 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) fell at the airport while Wolf Creek Pass got 18 inches (46 centimeters) from the storm.

Another round of snow is expected in Colorado’s northern and central mountains Monday night and Tuesday.