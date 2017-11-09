Hyannis Opens State Volleyball Tournament Thursday

A little after lunch time today the Hyannis Longhorns will represent Nebraska’s Panhandle at the State Volleyball Tournament in Lincoln. The Horns are Class D2’s #2 seed with a 29-1 record and they’ll face the Elwood Pirates, the #7 seed with a mark of 17-13.

Hyannis has had a stellar year and hasn’t lost a match since September 26th to North Central, which went 21-6 and is a class larger. That’s 17-straight match wins for the Longhorns coming into State and they’ve won 17 straight sets since mid-October.

Elwood upset a 28-5 Red Cloud team in the D2-4 district championship to make State, and that was after upsetting Axtell High School in the sub-district finals. Elwood has won four matches in a row and seven of nine to end the season, so they’re playing well at the right time of year an could be tougher than expected after facing a brutal schedule.

Hyannis and Elwood will serve at 12:30 MT from Lincoln Northeast High School.

Looking a little further to the central part of the state the Mullen Broncos are the #8 seed in D2 and face top-seed Ewing at 6:30 tonight.

NSAA: Here’s the complete 2017 State Volleyball bracket.