Hyannis Improves to 26-1, Important Matches on Tuesday Volleyball Schedule Ahead of Sub-District Seeding Day

High school volleyball sub-district playoff seeds are being released in two days and there are some fun match-ups tonight before we get into the playoffs.

The Mitchell Tigers haven’t lost since October 7 and take a five-match win streak into its home triangular against Western Trails Conference rivals Gordon/Rushville and Bridgeport. Will this be the night that Bridgeport breaks through? The Bulldogs are having a fine 20-win season, but are 0-3 and haven’t won a set against Mitchell yet this year.

Alliance is getting hot before the playoffs – winning eight matches in a row and sweeping the Pilfold Invite over the weekend in three matches. The Bulldogs come north to Chadron to face the Cardinals Tuesday who’ve played a whopping 34 matches this year and won five of its last seven. Alliance beat Chadron 2-1 on Saturday.

Other Matches Tuesday: Hay Springs is hosting Garden County. Leyton hosts its annual end of season tournament with Minatare, South Platte and Banner County. Sidney will play Kimball and Gering hosts Ogallala.

Monday night Hyannis improved to 26-1 by sweeping a tough triangular over Creek Valley and Potter-Dix in two sets each. Creek beat Potter-Dix in two.

Crawford split its home triangular losing to Hemingford in three and winning its regular season finale over Sioux County.