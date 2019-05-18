Huskers win two of three in Michigan series finale, await Big Ten Tournament seeding fate

GAME 1: Nebraska 7, Michigan 0

The Nebraska baseball team (28-19, 15-8 Big Ten) held Michigan to two hits in a 7-0 win over the Wolverines during the first game of a doubleheader at Hawks Field on Friday afternoon.

Leading 1-0, Nebraska scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take control of the game. Senior left-hander Nate Fisher, making his 13th start of the season on the mound, threw 6.0 shutout innings and recorded seven strikeouts. For the second consecutive game, Robbie Palkert came out of the bullpen, this time throwing 2.0 perfect innings and notched three strikeouts. Max Schreiber tossed the final 1.0 inning for the Big Red.

The Huskers compiled 12 hits as a team, with multi-hit efforts from Spencer Schwellenbach (3), Jaxon Hallmark (2), Aaron Palensky (2), Gunner Hellstrom (2) and Alex Henwood (2).

After a scoreless first two innings for both teams, Nebraska plated one run in the bottom of the third. Cam Chick hit a leadoff single before advancing to third on Palensky’s base hit. After a wild pitch advanced Palensky to second base, Joe Acker’s groundout drove in Chick for the first run of the game.

In the bottom of the sixth, Hellstrom laced a leadoff single before Schwellenbach’s base hit to put two runners on. Keegan Watson pinch ran for Hellstrom. Henwood reached on a bunt single and an errant throw by the Wolverine third baseman allowed Watson to score.

Following a strikeout, Hallmark smashed a three-run home run to left field, driving in Henwood and Schwellenbach. After a flyout, Palensky blistered a solo home run.

NU added one run in the bottom of the eighth. Henwood singled in the leadoff spot before advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on another wild pitch.

GAME 2: Michigan 10, Nebraska 8

The Nebraska baseball team (28-20, 15-9 Big Ten) dropped the regular-season finale to Michigan, 10-8, during the second game of a doubleheader at Hawks Field on Friday night.

The Huskers led 5-3 after five innings, but the Wolverines scored five runs in the top of the sixth to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Nebraska saw its chance to win the Big Ten regular-season title come to an end, but the Huskers will be among the eight teams at next week’s Big Ten Tournament. Michigan (38-16, 16-7 Big Ten) and Indiana (16-7 Big Ten with one game remaining) will finish ahead of the Huskers, who are currently in third place. The remainder of the Big Ten regular-season finales will take place on Saturday.

On Friday night, Michigan struck first with one run in the top of the opening frame. The two teams were each held scoreless in the second and third before the Wolverines added two runs in the top of the fourth to build a 3-0 lead. NU responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.

Mojo Hagge hit a leadoff single and then advanced to second when Cam Chick drew a walk. After a flyout, Angelo Altavilla doubled to drive in both baserunners. Altavilla made it to third base on Joe Acker’s base hit. Gunner Hellstrom singled through the right side to drive in one run. Spencer Schwellenbach drew a walk to load the bases before Alex Henwood’s sacrifice fly brought in Acker.

NU extended its lead to 5-3 with one run in the bottom of the fifth as Cam Chick smashed a solo home run. Michigan bounced back with five runs in the top of the sixth to retake the lead at 8-5. All five Wolverine runs were scored on two home runs.

Michigan added a run on a solo homer in the top of the seventh, but Colby Gomes matched it with his first career home run in the bottom of the seventh.

The Wolverines scratched out one run in the top of the eighth to take a 10-6 advantage before the Huskers’ rally attempt in the bottom half of the frame. Altavilla hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the eighth and advanced to second when Hellstrom drew a one-out walk. After a strikeout, Henwood singled to load the bases. Gomes drove in two runs with a single to right field. He advanced to second when Jaxon Hallmark drew a walk. Trailing by two with the bases loaded, Chick lined out to second base.

Nebraska saw pitching appearances from Reece Eddins (5.0 innings), Shay Schanaman (1.0), Mike Waldron (2.0) and Chad Luensmann (1.0).

The Big Ten Tournament bracket will be released on Saturday after all of the scheduled games have ended. The eight-team tournament, to be played at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., begins on Wednesday and runs through Sunday.