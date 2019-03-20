Huskers win home opener over Air Force 7-6

After a rare weekend off, the Nebraska baseball team (7-7) won its long-awaited home opener, 7-6, over Air Force at Hawks Field on Tuesday afternoon.

Newcomers Spencer Schwellenbach and Aaron Palensky each recorded three-hit performances, while Keegan Watson bashed his second career home run and tallied three RBIs. Freshman Colby Gomes and junior Mojo Hagge each had one hit apiece.

The Huskers and Falcons played a scoreless first three innings before NU plated four runs in the fourth inning. Palensky hit a leadoff single and then stole second after a flyout. Joe Acker walked to put two runners on. Gomes singled up the middle to drive in one run before Watson smashed a three-run home run.

Air Force responded with two runs in the top of the fifth, but NU tallied one run of its own in the bottom half to take a 5-2 lead. After Palensky hit a two-out triple, Roskam’s pop-up was dropped to add one run for the Big Red.

The Falcons plated three runs in the top of the sixth and added one run in the top of the seventh to take a 6-5 lead. In the bottom of the seventh, Nebraska took the lead for good with two runs.

Schwellenbach hit a leadoff single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases. Roskam was hit-by-pitch to bring in one run before Acker’s sacrifice fly brought in Hagge.

Nebraska used seven pitchers during the game, with Reece Eddins making his second start of the season and 50th career appearance. He went 3.0 scoreless innings. Robbie Palkert earned his first win of the season and Gomes tallied his team-high third save of the season when he threw the final 1.0 inning.

The Huskers and Falcons complete their two-game series on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. (CT) at Hawks Field.