Huskers Top Big 10 After Weekend Sweep

Courtesy: NU Athletic Communicatiions

The Nebraska baseball team (29-16-1, 12-5-1 Big Ten) completed a home weekend sweep with a 7-6 walk-off win over Rutgers (17-28, 5-10 Big Ten) at Hawks Field on Sunday afternoon.

Tied 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth, leadoff hitter Scott Schreiber singled to centerfield, and advanced to second on Brison Cronenbold’s sacrifice bunt two at-bats later. Luis Alvarado singled to bring in Schreiber for the winning run. It was Nebraska’s first walk-off win since March 1, 2016, when NU defeated Loyola-Marymount, 6-4. Nebraska takes first place in the Big Ten standings with its win and Maryland’s loss to Illinois on Sunday.

Junior lefthander Jake Meyers made his 11th start of the season, and threw 7.1 innings with six strikeouts. He gave up six runs, four of which were earned, before Chad Luensmann came in for the final 1.2 innings.

As was the case in the first two games against Rutgers, Nebraska produced double-digit hits with 13 on Sunday. In addition, the Huskers scored in the first inning for the third time in the three-game series. Meyers was walked in the opening at-bat of the game, and back-to-back groundouts advanced him to third. He scored when Ben Miller reached on a Rutgers error.

NU added three runs in the second frame. Mojo Hagge reached second base on an error by the Scarlet Knights in the first at-bat of the inning. Jesse Wilkening singled, bringing in Hagge. Jake Schleppenbach doubled, advancing Wilkening to third. Meyers singled to score Schleppenbach and Wilkening. Meyers advanced to third on an Angelo Altavilla single, but was left on base after the Rutgers defense recorded three consecutive outs.

Rutgers cut into the lead with a pair of runs in the third inning. Nebraska responded with one run in the fifth and one in the sixth. Rutgers tied the game 6-6 in the eighth inning, which included a three-run homer by Tom Marcinczyk.

The Huskers return to action on Wednesday night with the final game of the season series against intrastate rival Creighton. First pitch at TD Ameritrade Park is set for 6 p.m. (MT)