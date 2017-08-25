Huskers to Face #18 Oregon, #12 Florida in Season-Opening Tournament

The Nebraska volleyball team begins the 2017 season at the VERT Challenge with a pair of matches against top-25 teams this weekend inside the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. The fifth-ranked Huskers open the season against No. 18 Oregon at 4 p.m. (CT) on Friday. On Saturday, NU will face No. 12 Florida at 4 p.m. (CT).

Huskers Ready to Reinvent in 2017

• The Huskers’ slogan for 2017 is “Reinvent.” With two new assistant coaches and eight players who have not played a set for Nebraska entering the season, the Huskers will have a vastly different look than the teams that won an NCAA Championship in 2015 and a Big Ten Championship in 2016.

• Nebraska must replace three-time All-America outside hitter Kadie Rolfzen and two-time All-Americans Amber Rolfzen at middle blocker and Justine Wong-Orantes at libero. NU also relied heavily on senior grad transfer Andie Malloy for kills in 2016. The Huskers lost 52 percent of their kills from last season, 51 percent of their total digs and 54 percent of their blocks.

• Both new and returning players are poised to step into the vacated roles. Junior Kenzie Maloney has played in all but one match in her Husker career and is set to wear the libero jersey. Senior Annika Albrecht and junior Olivia Boender have experience in the outside hitter role, and three middle blockers – Lauren Stivrins, Chesney McClellan and Allie Havers (a former NU women’s basketball player) – will join returning starter Briana Holman in solidifying NU’s middle. Two left-handed hitting freshmen – Jazz Sweet and Anezka Szabo – as well as Sami Slaughter could all contribute on the pins as well. Freshman defensive specialist Hayley Densberger will add depth in the back row.

Coaches

• John Cook, Nebraska: 18th year at Nebraska (499-65); 25th year overall (660-138)

• Matt Ulmer, Oregon: first year at Oregon. A 2007 graduate of Carthage College, Ulmer was the associate head coach at Oregon in 2016 and was an assistant coach for two years before that.

• Mary Wise, Florida: 27th year at Florida (794-99); 31st year overall (875-162)

Series History with Oregon

• Nebraska leads Oregon, 4-1

• Last meeting: Nebraska won 3-1 on Sept. 5, 2015 at the VERT Challenge in Austin, Texas.

• Last time Oregon beat Nebraska: Dec. 8, 2012 (3-1)

Series History with Florida

• Nebraska leads Florida, 8-2

• Last meeting: Nebraska won 3-1, on Aug. 26, 2016 at the VERT Challenge in Eugene, Oregon.

• Last time Florida beat Nebraska: Aug. 29, 2010 (3-2)

Scouting the Opponents

• Oregon finished 21-10 in 2016 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks return every starter from that squad except their libero, Amanda Benson, who is now a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team along with former Husker libero Justine Wong-Orantes. A total of 12 letterwinners return from last year’s team, led by third-team AVCA All-America outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide. The 6-3 junior averaged 3.24 kills and 2.71 digs per set last year.

• Florida went 27-4 last year and won the SEC title. The Gators were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Gators return 15 of their 16 letterwinners from their SEC Championship-winning squad. Middle blocker Rhamat Alhassan is a three-time AVCA All-American, while libero Caroline Knop and setter Allie Monserez received honorable mention last year. Florida’s class of six seniors is the largest in program history.