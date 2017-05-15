Huskers Take Michigan State Series, Closing in on Big Ten Tournament #1 Seed

The Nebraska baseball team (32-17-1, 14-6-1 Big Ten) came from behind to win the rubber match against Michigan State (27-21, 9-12 Big Ten), 8-7, at Hawks Field on Sunday afternoon.

Sophomore left-hander Jake McSteen improves to 4-0 this season after 2.1 innings of relief in the series finale. Junior left-hander Jake Meyers made his 12th start of the season and threw 2.2 innings, giving up five runs, four of which were earned. Robbie Palkert (3.0 innings) and Chad Luensmann (1.0 inning) came out of the bullpen, with Luensmann earning his eighth save of the 2017 campaign.

Jake Schleppenbach was among the group honored before the game as part of Senior Day recognition in front of the 6,232 fans in attendance. Schleppenbach had a career-high four hits, helping NU to 15 hits for the game. Ben Miller and Scott Schreiber also produced multi-hit games for the Big Red.

Nebraska raced out to a 1-0 lead after the first inning when Miller’s single drove in Angelo Altavilla. The Spartans responded in the second frame with one run of their own. NU broke the tie in the bottom of the second with two runs on four hits. Luis Alvarado and Schleppenbach reached on singles, and advanced to second and third on a balk. Brison Cronenbold and Altavilla singled in back-to-back at-bats to drive in a pair of runs.

MSU opened the top of the third with back-to-back home runs, and scored four altogether in the inning. The Spartans added one run in the fourth, but the Huskers scored three of their own to tie the score at 6-6. With the bases loaded, Schreiber ripped a ground-rule double, and Miller’s sacrifice fly added one more run.

Nebraska added two runs in the sixth inning. Schreiber got to third base with two outs, and Miller’s singled brought him home. Luke Roskam launched a double to left field, which scored Miller. Michigan State added one run in the seventh, but couldn’t tie the game in the eighth or ninth.

The Huskers travel to Penn State this week for their final Big Ten series of the regular season. The opener of the three-game series is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. (CT).