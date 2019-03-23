Huskers sweep Spartans in Friday doubleheader to open Big Ten schedule

Game 1: Nebraska 4, Michigan State 1

Senior right-hander Matt Waldron threw a complete game to help Nebraska (9-7, 1-0 Big Ten) take down Michigan State, 4-1, during the first game of a doubleheader at Hawks Field on Friday afternoon.

Waldron, making his third start of the season, earned his second career complete game and his first since 2016 when he went the distance against Penn State. It marks the first complete game by a Husker pitcher since March 12, 2017 when Jake Meyers tossed 9.0 innings against Western Carolina.

Waldron allowed only two hits and one run on Friday against the Spartans. He recorded six strikeouts to surpass 191 career strikeouts and earn a spot in Nebraska’s top-10 career strikeouts list. He didn’t allow any walks and improves to 3-0 this season.

After a scoreless first two innings for both teams, the Spartans scored first when Adam Proctor hit a solo home run in the top of the third.

Nebraska scored one run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. Mojo Hagge drew a leadoff walk before Aaron Palensky laced an RBI double to drive him in. Keegan Watson was hit-by-pitch to put two runners on, but both were left stranded as the score remained deadlocked at 1-1.

In the seventh inning, Nebraska took the lead for good with three runs. Cam Chick hit a leadoff single before a sacrifice but advanced him to second. Alex Henwood walked to put two runners on before Carter Cross reached on an error to load the bases. Angelo Altavilla walked to drive in one run before Palensky’s sacrifice fly brought in another run. Watson blistered an RBI single to drive in the third run for the Big Red.

Game 2: Nebraska 5, Michigan State 2

The Nebraska baseball team (10-7, 2-0 Big Ten) completed a doubleheader sweep over Michigan State with a 5-2 win in Game 2 at Hawks Field on Friday evening.

As was the case in Game 1, the Huskers saw a strong outing from their starting pitcher, as senior lefty Nate Fisher went 7.1 innings and allowed only one run on five hits, while recording three strikeouts and no walks.

In Fisher’s last outing, he didn’t allow a hit in 8.0 innings at No. 21 Baylor on March 9. On Friday, the Spartans didn’t score until the eighth inning.

Nebraska pounced early with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. After each of the first two hitters flew out, Gunner Hellstrom reached on an error before Keegan Watson drew a walk. Jaxon Hallmark hit an infield single to load the bases. Colby Gomes smacked a two-RBI single to give the Huskers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Gomes added an RBI in the fifth, when he doubled to drive in Hallmark with two outs. NU tacked on two runs in the sixth inning. NU had runners on second and third with one out before Aaron Palensky’s single up the middle brought both of them in.

Michigan State scored two runs in the top of the eighth and threatened to cut into NU’s lead when the Spartans loaded the bases in the top of the ninth. However, Gomes took to the mound and earned his team-best fourth save of 2019 when he threw the final 1.0 inning. In addition to Fisher and Gomes, Robbie Palkert made a pitching appearance, throwing 0.2 inning of relief.

During the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, Nebraska won a 4-1 decision over Michigan State behind a complete game from senior Matt Waldron.

The series finale between Nebraska and Michigan State is scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. (CT).