Huskers start Big Ten play with Michigan State series Friday

Michigan State (3-15) at Nebraska (8-7)

March 22-23, 2019

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park • Lincoln, Neb.

Friday, March 22 (Doubleheader Game 1) • 3:05 p.m. (CT)

Matt Waldron (2-0) vs. Mason Erla (1-3)

Friday, March 22 (Doubleheader Game 2)

Nate Fisher (2-1) vs. Mitchell Tyranski (0-3)

Saturday, March 23 • 2:05 p.m. (CT)

TBA vs. Jarret Olson (0-2)

The Nebraska baseball team (8-7) begins conference play this weekend when the Huskers host Michigan State (3-15) for a three-game series at Hawks Field. Nebraska enters the weekend ranked 22nd in the RPI, and has the No. 9 strength of schedule in the nation, according to WarrenNolan.com.

Scouting the Michigan State Spartans

• Nebraska leads the all-time series against Michigan State, 10-8, dating back to the first meeting in 1937. The two teams met last season, with the Spartans taking both games.

• Nebraska is 2-1 when facing the Spartans at home, with all three games taking place in 2017.

• This season, Michigan State is 3-15 overall and enters the weekend on a five-game losing streak. The Spartans’ midweek game against Central Michigan was postponed after MSU dropped all four games against Connecticut last weekend.

• Head Coach Jake Boss Jr. is 316-250 in his 11th season at Michigan State. He holds a career record of 341-284 in his 12th year overall. Boss is assisted by Graham Sikes, Mark Van Ameyde and Jordan Keur.