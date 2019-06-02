Huskers season ends with 16-1 drubbing by UConn in NCAA Baseball Regionals

The Nebraska baseball team (32-24) fell to UConn, 16-1, in an NCAA Regional elimination game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers, making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last six years, saw their 2019 season come to an end after going 1-2 at the Oklahoma City Regional. It marked Nebraska’s 16th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, and 13th appearance in the last 21 years.

Senior right-hander Reece Eddins, making his 13th start of the season, went 4.1 innings and recorded four strikeouts. Nebraska saw relief outings from Shay Schanaman, Max Schreiber, Mike Waldron, Ethan Frazier, Chad Luensmann, Ben Klenke and Kyle Perry.

In the opening frame, UConn scored one run on two hits and left two runners stranded to take the early lead. The Huskers went down in order in the bottom of the first inning.

The Huskies added a run in the top of the second, as Kyler Fedko hit a solo home run. UConn left one runner stranded, but took a 2-0 lead. Angelo Altavilla managed Nebraska’s first hit of the game with his single in the bottom of the second, but he was left on base.

UConn’s first two batters in the top of the third each singled and advanced to second and third via sacrifice bunt. A strikeout-throw out play ended the inning. NU was retired in order in the bottom of the third.

In the top of the fourth, Connecticut added one run to build a 3-0 advantage. The Huskies had a one-out triple before a bunt single brought in the runner from third. Nebraska scored one run in the bottom of the fourth. Aaron Palensky hit a one-out single before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Spencer Schwellenbach drew a walk to put two runners on. Altavilla drove in Palensky with an RBI single before a double play ended the inning.

UConn scored one run in the top of the fifth to take a 4-1 lead. The Huskies managed two hits during the frame to extend its advantage. NU went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the fifth.

Connecticut tacked on another run in the top of the sixth to build a 5-1 lead. UConn left two runners on base during the inning. In the bottom of the sixth, the Huskers were retired in order.

The Huskies had one baserunner via walk in the top of the seventh, but left him stranded as the score remained 5-1. For the third consecutive inning, all three Husker batters were retired.

UConn added four runs on four hits in the top of the eighth to take a 9-1 lead. In the bottom of the eighth, Alex Henwood and Mojo Hagge each singled, but were left on base as each of the other three Husker batters flied out.

In the top of the ninth, the Huskies scored seven runs on six hits to extend their lead to 16-1. NU was retired in order with a strikeout and two flyouts.