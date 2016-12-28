Huskers Open Big Ten Schedule Against Hoosiers Wednesday

Nebraska opens Big Ten Conference action this week, as the Huskers travel to No. 16/16 (AP/Coaches) Indiana Wednesday evening.

Tipoff from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is set for 4:31 p.m. (MT), as the start time was moved up 30 minutes to accommodate the Hoosiers’ Foster Farms Bowl appearance on Wednesday.

The Huskers enter Big Ten play with a 6-6 record following an 81-76 victory over Southern on Dec. 20. The Huskers’ depth played a major role in the win, as Nebraska’s bench accounted for 38 points. Freshman Jeriah Horne led all scorers with a career-high 18 points, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range, while Anton Gill added 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

NU has played the toughest non-conference schedule in the Big Ten entering the week, including games against UCLA, Kansas and Creighton, all of which reside in the top-10. The schedule does not get any easier, as NU’s first week of Big Ten play features matchups at Indiana and Maryland, two teams which are a combined 22-3.

Senior Tai Webster has quietly put together a strong non-conference campaign, as the 6-foot-4 guard leads a youthful Husker squad in both scoring (17.0) and assists (4.0). He ranks in the top-10 in the conference in both categories. Webster is the only senior in a 10-man rotation which features seven freshmen and sophomores.

Indiana comes into Wednesday’s Big Ten opener with a 10-2 record and has won seven of their last eight games following a 97-62 win over Austin Peay last Thursday. Indiana features a balanced attack with four players averaging double figures, led by James Blackmon Jr., who is at 18.5 ppg.

If the Huskers are to snap Indiana’s 26-game home winning streak, NU will have to slow down a Hoosier offense which leads the Big Ten in scoring offense (88.8 ppg), field goal percentage (.519), rebounding margin (+14.7) and 3-pointers per game (9.8).