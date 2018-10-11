Huskers in Chicago for media day event, coverage on Big Ten Network

Thursday is an important milestone on the way to the 2018-19 basketball season, as Head Coach Tim Miles and players Glynn Watson Jr., Isaac Copeland Jr., James Palmer Jr. and Isaiah Roby are in Chicago for the annual Big Ten Media Day.

Miles and the Husker players will meet with local, regional and national media, various TV networks, including Big Ten Conference partners FOX, ESPN, CBS and BTN, as well as with SiriusXM.

Palmer (17.2 ppg), Copeland (12.9 ppg) and Watson (10.5 ppg) give the Huskers three returning double-figure scorers for the first time in more than 20 years. Palmer garnered first-team All-Big Ten honors from the conference coaches last season, while Copeland earned honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades. Roby led the Huskers in rebounding (6.3 rpg) and blocked shots (2.0 bpg), as he moved into the starting lineup for the second half of the season.

Thursday’s coverage on BTN begins at 8 a.m. (CT) with Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany, while Coach Miles will go on stage at 9 a.m. Press conference coverage runs from 8-11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (CT), BTN’s coverage will feature on-set interviews with coaches and student-athletes with host Dave Revsine. Nebraska’s contingent of Miles, Palmer and Watson will be on BTN from 11:40-11:50 p.m. (CT).

Fans can also watch online on BTN.com, while streaming coverage will also be available on BTN2GO and Fox Sports Go.