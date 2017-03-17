Huskers Host College of Charleston in Weekend Series

The Nebraska baseball team (6-8, 0-0 Big Ten) wraps up an eight-game homestand this weekend at Hawks Field with a three-game series against the College of Charleston Cougars (8-9, 0-0 CAA). The Cougars have never made a trip to Lincoln and this weekend’s series marks only the second time the two teams have met for a series after the Huskers opened last season in Charleston.

The series opener is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. on Friday, game two is set for 2:05 p.m. on Saturday and the series finale is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. on Sunday. The finale was originally scheduled for 12:05 p.m., but was moved up one hour to accommodate Charleston’s travel schedule.

The Huskers posted a 3-2 record last week, as they took a pair of games from Northern Colorado but then lost 2-of-3 to Western Carolina on the weekend. The Cougars went 1-4 last week, as they dropped a pair of games to East Carolina during the midweek and then went 1-2 at home against Kent State on the weekend.

While the Huskers didn’t play a midweek game this week, the Cougars hosted North Florida on Tuesday and lost 11-2.

Last season in Charleston the Huskers opened the season with a 4-0 victory, as Colton Howell, Jeff Chesnut and Chad Luensmann combined for the shutout while Luis Alvarado went 3-for-4 at the plate. The Huskers were unable to take the series though, as the Cougars responded with 13-5 and 7-3 victories in the final two games of the series.

Even though the five projected starting pitchers (CoC is listed as TBA on Sunday) this weekend consist of a senior, three juniors and a sophomore, not one of them saw the mound last season when the two teams met.