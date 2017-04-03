Huskers Hold Longest Scrimmage of Spring

The Nebraska football team practiced for a about 2 ½ hours Saturday in full pads, primarily inside the Hawks Championship Center.

Head coach Mike Riley met with the media after the team concluded practice by scrimmaging for over an hour, the longest scrimmage time this spring.

“I thought we’d had a really good day of practice today,” Riley said. “We had about an hour of just kind of regular practice with periods and drills. We had a scrimmage where we let every guy here play. We scrimmaged for about 68 plays. So that’s pretty good. It was really good to let the guys finish plays and that’s always really important.”

Riley briefly touched on his thoughts on the scrimmage, noting good performances on both sides of the ball.

“I thought defensively, there were a couple early drives except for one they didn’t let allow the touchdown,” Riley mentioned. “They made a lot of plays and I think as it went on, it grew stronger offensively on converging nine, 10, 11, 12 play drives that were well executed by each quarterback. Early on Tanner [Lee] did that and Patrick [O’Brien] eventually. I thought [Tristian] Gebbia had a pretty good day for his first scrimmage in college. He should be getting ready for prom.”

Coach Riley discussed the work and improvement by the quarterbacks, specifically junior Tanner Lee and redshirt freshman Patrick O’Brien.

“I really like what both of these guys are doing,” Riley said. “We need them both to be ready to start and play. The way we are alternating their work is very, very well done by Coach Langsdorf. They’re getting almost identical turns. We only have four quarterbacks working. I want to keep that room small so that they continue to get the work like this in fall camp.”