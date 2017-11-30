Huskers Handle BC in Big Ten / ACC Challenge

Four Huskers scored in double figures to lead the Nebraska men’s basketball team to a 71-62 win over Boston College at Pinnacle Bank Arena during the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night.

James Palmer Jr. and Isaac Copeland had 15 apiece, as Nebraska shot 49 percent from the field, including 9-fo-19 from 3-point range. Evan Taylor added a season-high 13 markers, including a perfect 3-of-3 from long range, while Glynn Watson Jr. added 10 points and six assists for the victors.

Nebraska (6-2) never trailed in relying on hot shooting in the first half and a solid defensive effort in the final 20 minutes. The Huskers, who shot 58 percent from the floor and hit eight 3-pointers,

Nebraska got off to a strong start from long range, hitting five of its first seven shots from 3-point range to build an early 19-10 lead after Taylor’s third 3-pointer of the half. Boston College would roar back, scoring eight of the next 11 points to pull within 21-18 after a Deontae Hawkins jumper. The Eagles, who shot 53 percent in the first half, would stay within striking distance and were within 39-36 after a Jermone Robinson layup with 1:35 left before halftime. NU would take over in the final minute with five straight points with a Palmer steal, one of five for the junior and basket, before Watson closed the first half with a 3-pointer from the corner to give NU an eight-point halftime advantage.

In the second half, Nebraska stretched the lead to 11, at 49-38 on a Watson jumper with 18:09 left, but the Eagles would claw back. BC used a 7-0 run to pull within 49-47 on a Steffon Mitchell 3-pointer with 14:40 left and the game would remain tight until Palmer keyed a 12-0 run to give the hosts some breathing room.

Boston College was within 59-57 after a Ky Bowman layup with 7:10 left, but Nebraska put on the clamps defensively, forcing eight straight Eagle misses as BC went scoreless for over five and a half minutes. Palmer and Copeland combined for eight of the Huskers’ 12 unanswered points, as NU stretched the lead to 71-57 with 1:30 left after a Copeland basket beat the shot clock.

Robinson led BC (5-3) with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Ky Bowman added 13 points and six assists. In all, NU limited the high-scoring duo to 11-of-30 shooting, including 2-of-10 from 3-point range.

The Huskers return to action when they open Big Ten play at No. 3 Michigan State on Sunday