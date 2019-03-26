Huskers find energy upon return from Spring Break

The Nebraska football team practiced for a little over two hours on Monday morning in helmets inside the Hawks Championship Center.

Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters addressed the media following the conclusion of practice to talk about today’s practice after returning from spring break.

“We had a great day,” Walters said. “Guys came out with a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm. There was no hangover, so to speak. We have to clean up the detail part of it, but in terms of the energy and the enthusiasm, excitement, the effort was all there so we’re all pleased as a staff.”

Walters went on to talk about the wide receiver competition and if anyone in particular has stood out this spring.

“Yeah, we have a great competition going on, guys are fighting every day,” he said. “Andre Hunt is playing well. We scrimmaged last Friday (before Spring Break) and he had a good scrimmage, made some plays. Jaron Woodyard has taken that next step where he is a guy who feels comfortable in the offense and he can play fast. We know what JD (Spielman) can do. Wan’Dale (Robinson) is a dynamic, explosive guy. Wyatt Liewer, he’s a guy who was on the practice squad last year, but he’s a guy that shows flashes. He’s a longer kid, great ball skills so we’re excited about all the guys we have. We have eight more practices so the guys know that they’re competing against each other, depth chart, playing time, roles are being established and we’re having a great competition.”

Walters was also asked about the Husker defense, which his group faces every day at practice.

“They’re confident, they’re flying around, they make us better,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to play against a better defensive scheme than Coach (Erik) Chinander and his guys. You put scheme, plus the enthusiasm and excitement and the speed they’re flying around with, it’s making us better at all positions. Up front, running back, receiver, I mean it’s a challenge every day we go out to practice, and our guys know that, they understand that they’ve got to be ready to compete and they know if not, they’re going to get embarrassed. So it’s been good.”

Walters concluded his media session discussing how quarterback Adrian Martinez has raised the bar on the offense.

“Really just his leadership. Being steady every day, demanding the best out of the guys around him,” Walters said. “I was fortunate to play with Peyton (Manning) and Kurt Warner and those great quarterbacks, they demand greatness out of every one around them. They demand you to raise the bar. So as a receiver, because Adrian has set the standard and raised his bar, we’ve got to raise ours. We have to make sure we’re at the right place, running the right route, with speed, the running backs the same way. So you know, just holding each other accountable, but everybody has to raise the bar around him, and he’s done a great job of leading by example, and also leading verbally. Last year, we had some leaders so he didn’t have to be as verbal, and now he’s that guy on offense and he’s done a great job.”

The Huskers will continue their spring season with a morning practice on Wednesday.