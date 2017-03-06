Huskers End Season With Loss To Michigan On Senior Night

Courtesy: NU Athletic Communications

Michigan used a blistering shooting night in spoiling Nebraska’s senior night with a 93-57 win over the Huskers Sunday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Wolverines (20-11, 10-8 Big Ten) put five players in double figures, led by Derrick Walton Jr., who finished with 18 points and a school-record 16 assists. Walton’s effort helped Michigan shot 63 percent, including 14-of-27 from 3-point range.

Nebraska, which shot 56 percent in the first half, shot just 29 percent in the second half and committed 16 turnovers, which led to 24 Michigan points.

With the loss, the Huskers will play No. 13 seed Penn State Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Freshman Isaiah Roby tied for team-high honors with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, while Ed Morrow Jr. added 10 points and four rebounds. Tai Webster, who had reached double figures in 30 straight games, was held to a season-low eight points, but led NU with five assists. It was the final home game for Webster, the lone Senior on this years Husker team. Webster entered Sunday’s game averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and four assists over 28 games. He left the game, with 3:46 remaining, to a standing ovation from the crowd of 14,071. With a smile, he hugged each player and coach as he exited and took a seat on the bench one final time at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Michigan used a blistering shooting effort in the first half, shooting 59.3 percent from the field, including 8-of-15 from 3-point range, in building a 45-29 halftime advantage. Walton keyed the performance for the visitors, dishing out nine first-half assists and adding seven points and three steals in the opening 20 minutes.

Michigan silenced a near sellout crowd in the opening minutes, hitting four of its first five 3-pointers as part of a 14-0 run to build a 12-point lead five minutes into the game. The Huskers, behind the play of Jordy Tshimanga, cut the deficit to eight after two straight baskets for the freshman, who had nine first-half points. Tshimanga had all nine of his points in the first half and added four rebounds. The Huskers trailed 26-17 after a Michael Jacobson layup, but Michigan used a 13-2 spurt to extend the lead to 20 after 3-pointers from Zak Irvin and Mortiz Wagner, and led by 16 at the break. Nebraska shot 56 percent in the first, but committed 10 turnovers, which led to 14 Michigan first-half points.

The Huskers cut the deficit to 14 in the opening minutes of the second half on a Roby basket, but Michigan ran off seven straight points to build a 21-point margin and cruised the rest of the way.

Wednesday’s Big Ten Tournament opener is set for 3:30 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on ESPN2.