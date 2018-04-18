Huskers edged by K-State 4-3, host Nebraska-Omaha Wednesday

The Nebraska baseball team (16-18) fell to Kansas State, 4-3, at Hawks Field on Tuesday night.

Mojo Hagge (2-for-4) and Jesse Wilkening (2-for-4) each registered multi-hit games to lead the Husker offense. Senior Matt Warren, who made his eighth start of the season, allowed three runs on three hits in 2.0 innings. Nate Fisher allowed one run in 4.0 innings of relief, while Mike Waldron finished the game with 3.0 no-hit scoreless innings.

K-State scored first with one run in the second inning and added two runs in the third frame to build a 3-0 advantage. Nebraska scored twice in the third to trim the Wildcat lead to 3-2.

Jaxon Hallmark drew a leadoff walk in the third and stole second when the next Husker batter struck out. Gunner Hellstrom hit a one-out single to advance Hallmark to third. Hagge singled to left center to score Hallmark. After a fielder’s choice, Wilkening hit an RBI single up the middle.

K-State added one run in the fourth to extend its lead to 4-2. Hagge hit a one-out single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Wilkening roped a double to drive in Hagge and make it 4-3 before scoreless innings the rest of the way.

The Huskers host Omaha at Hawks Field on Wednesday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. (CT).