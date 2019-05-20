Huskers earn #5 seed in Big Ten Baseball Tournament

Following the final weekend of play in the Big Ten Conference, Nebraska has earned the #5 seed in this week’s post-season tournament. We’ve compiled the opening round games and will update the bracket as the tournament moves forward starting Wednesday. This year’s event is being held at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, all times listed are Mountain.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

8:00 am – #3 Illinois vs #6 Maryland

12:00 pm – #2 Michigan vs. #7 Ohio State

4:00 pm – #1 Indiana vs. #8 Iowa

8:00 pm – #4 Minnesota vs. #5 Nebraska

THURSDAY, MAY 30

TBA