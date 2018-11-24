Huskers drop Thanksgiving Classic to #22 Canes 82-68

Freshman Sam Haiby led Nebraska with 14 points off the bench, but No. 22 Miami flew to an 82-68 women’s basketball win over the Huskers on Friday afternoon at the Watsco Center.

Haiby led three Huskers in double figures by going 6-of-12 from the field, while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes of action. Junior guard Hannah Whitish scored all 13 of her points after halftime, knocking down 4-of-6 threes, to help the Huskers turn a 19-point halftime deficit into a 10-point margin early in the fourth quarter.

Junior Nicea Eliely added 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals for the game to keep the Huskers within striking distance. Nebraska slipped to 1-3 on the season with the loss, while Miami improved to 5-1 on the year.

Guard Laura Cornelius led Miami with 23 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and a career-high six steals. Cornelius was a major factor in Miami winning the first-half turnover battle 13-2 to race to a 44-25 halftime lead.

Junior forward Beatrice Mompremier added a double-double with 20 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, while Kelsey Marshall contributed 18 points on 4-of-10 three-point shooting.

Miami took its biggest lead of the game at 22 points less than one minute into the second half, before the Huskers rallied, outscoring the Canes 24-18 in the third quarter to enter the final period down 62-49. Taylor Kissinger, who finished the day with six points on a pair of threes, knocked down her second three to cut the margin to 62-52. But Nebraska could get no closer, as the Hurricanes closed out the win on their home court.

For the game, Nebraska hit 42.4 percent (25-59) of its shots from the field, including 36 percent (9-25) from three-point range. The Huskers also connected on 9-of-13 free throws (.692). Nebraska was out-rebounded, 44-35, and lost the turnover battle, 19-13.

Miami hit 43.7 percent (31-71) of its attempts from the floor, including 9-of-31 threes (.290), while going 11-for-15 (.733) at the line on the afternoon.

Nebraska struggled in the first half against the Hurricanes, falling behind 11-3 in the first 3:30, before heading to the second quarter down 22-15.

The Huskers, who got six straight points from Haiby to end the first quarter with some momentum, got the first bucket of the second quarter to trim Miami’s margin to 22-17 with nine minutes left in the half.

Then the Hurricanes took firm control, getting seven points from Mompremier before Cornelius capped the half with a 10-0 run to send the Canes to the locker room with their biggest lead of the half at 44-25.

Nebraska hit just 10-of-29 shots (.345) in the first half, including 3-of-11 threes (.273). The Huskers out-rebounded the Canes 22-19, but Miami dominated the turnover column, 13-2. The Canes turned Miami’s 13 turnovers into 15 points.

Miami hit 16-of-37 field goals (.432), including 4-of-16 threes (.250), while connecting on 8-of-10 free throws. The Huskers hit both of the free throws they attempted to close the first quarter.

The Huskers complete their stay at the Miami Thanksgiving Classic on Sunday when they take on Radford. Tip-off between the Big Red and the Highlanders is set for 11 a.m. (CT)