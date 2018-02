Huskers Complete Frost’s First Signing Class

Nebraska Cornhuskers – February 2018 Signing Day Central

Frost Discusses February Signing Class



Nebraska’s February 2018 Signing Class

Click on the names below to find more information about new members of the 2018 Nebraska Football team who signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.



Nebraska’s December Signing Class

Information on the members of Nebraska’s class that signed during the early-signing period in December can be found below

The Full Class Breakdown:

includes signees from December and February

By State

Alabama (2): Pickering (Hoover), Taylor (Park Crossing)

California (3): Bell (Bonita Vista/Arizona Western CC), Martinez (Clovis West), Washington (Trinity Christian Academy (Texas))

Colorado (1): Wildeman (Legend)

Florida (8): Canty (Glades Central), Clark (Dr. Phillips), Jones (American Heritage), McGriff (Jefferson), Smith (Oxbridge Academy), Watt (Miramar), Williams, D. (Trinity Christian/Jones County JC), Williams, M. (Columbia HS/East Miss. CC/Georgia Southern)

Georgia (2): Legrone (B.E.S.T. Academy), Tannor (Miller Grove)

Kansas (1): Honas (Bishop Carroll/Buter CC)

Maryland (1): Woodyard (The Avalon School/Arizona Western CC)

Minnesota (1): Alston (Woodbury)

Nebraska (1): Jurgens (Beatrice)

New York (1): Rogers (Westhill HS/Old Farms Prep School (Avon, Conn.))

South Dakota (1): Farniok (Washington)

Texas (1): Jones (Mansfield)

By Position

ATH (3)

Jones

Legrone

McGriff



Offense (9)

OL – Canty, Farniok

QB – Martinez

RB – Bell, Washington

TE – Jurgens

TE/WR: Williams

WR: Watt, Woodyard

Defense (10)

DB – Clark, Jones, Smith, Taylor, Williams

DL – Rogers, Wildeman

ILB – Honas

LB – Alston

OLB – Tannor

Specialist (1)

PK – Pickering