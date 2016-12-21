Huskers Bounce Back and Beat Southern, 81-76

Jeriah Horne scored 13 of his career-high 18 points in the second half and hit the game-clinching jumper to carry Nebraska to an 81-76 win over Southern on Tuesday night.

Nebraska (6-6) led by as many as nine in the first half, but saw Southern (4-8) take a four-point lead early in the second half. The Huskers took the lead for good with an 8-0 run, capped by a pair of Anton Gill free throws with 9:14 remaining.

The Jaguars cut the lead to four, at 63-59, and a Horne 3-pointer put Nebraska back up by seven with 6:50 remaining. Southern came back to within three and Horne countered with a jumper to give Nebraska a 68-63 lead.

Horne’s 3-pointer with 3:45 left gave the Huskers a 73-65 lead and Nebraska led by 10 with two minutes left before Southern hit three straight baskets, closing to 77-73 on Shawn Prudhomme’s breakaway layup with 45 seconds to go.

