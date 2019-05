Huskers begin NCAA Baseball Tournament Friday – Schedule & Scoreboard

2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament Regional Schedule & Scores

Oklahoma City Regional

Friday, May 31

Double-Elimination

Streaming: ESPN 3

(3) Nebraska vs (2) UConn – 11:00 –

vs (2) UConn – 11:00 – (4) Harvard vs (1, #9 National Seed) Oklahoma State – 5:00

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 – 9:00

Game 4 – 2:00

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 – 10:00

Game 6 – 4:00

Monday, June 3 if necessary

Game 7 – TBD

Oklahoma City Regional winner will play the winner of the Lubbock Regional in the Super Regional Round.

Lubbock Regional

Friday, May 31

Streaming: ESPN 3

(4) Army vs (1, #8 National Seed) Texas Tech – 2:00

(3) Florida vs (2) Dallas Baptist – 6:00

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 – 11:00

Game 4 – 5:00

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 – 1:00

Game 6 – 7:00

Monday, June 3 if necessary

Game 7 – TBD

