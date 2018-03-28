Huskers Back on Practice Fields Following Spring Break

The Nebraska football team practiced on Tuesday morning for approximately two and a half hours in the Hawks Championship Center in helmets and shorts.

Coach Frost spoke to the media following practice, mentioning his thoughts on the team’s progress and the focus going forward. Tuesday’s practice was the first after a 10-day break from the field during Nebraska’s Spring Break.

“Everybody is kind of learning, finding their way, getting used to the pace and the tempo,” Frost said. “Guys are making really good plays, but it’s kind of hard to pick guys out yet. We’ll start doing a little more of that evaluation as spring goes on.”

Frost talked about redshirt freshman Chris Walker on his transition from offensive lineman to the defensive side.

“Chris [Walker] wanted to play on defense,” Frost said. “We’re going to give him a shot. I think he can be a good player for us on either side of the ball, but that’s where he wants to be and we’re going to give him a chance there.”

Frost has been impressed with the defensive line, giving credit to Head Football Strength and Conditioning Coach Zach Duval. Duval helped Frost’s UCF team to a 13-0 record in 2017, two years after Frost inherited a winless team. For his efforts, Football Scoop named Duval as the nation’s top strength coach in 2017.

“I’ve been impressed with the D-line in the first couple days of practice, the way they run and move,” Frost said. “I think Zach’s [Duval] done a great job with them already. He deserves a lot of credit. Our team looks different already after one winter session in the weight room and training. They’ll continue to get better. But it’s made a big difference in the body types of our defensive lineman and the way they’re able to move.”

Frost discussed the importance of special teams, stating that the best guys must be out on the field. Special teams is a chance for the younger players to get playing time and they have embrace that role, as well as the veterans stepping up and sacrificing for their team.

“I want our whole team on special teams,” Frost said. “Special teams are a third of the game. It’s important. The best teams in the country have their best players on special teams. We will certainly not have our starters on all four, but I want guys to understand how important special teams is. We want our best talent on the field for those plays.”

The Huskers will return to spring practice on Thursday morning. Nebraska’s annual Red-White Spring Game presented by First National Bank is set for Saturday, April 21 in Memorial Stadium and is sold out.