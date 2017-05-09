Husker Tour Stops In Alliance

Move over Dallas Cowboys, Nebraska Cornhusker Football Coach Mike Riley says “there’s a new “America’s Team” and it’s wearing Red and White.” Mike Riley along with Nebraska Director of Athletics, Shawn Eichorst, former Husker Quarterback Steve Taylor and Greg Sharpe of the Nebraska Radio Network were in Alliance Tuesday as part of the 2017 Husker Tour. The Tour, presented by First National Bank, will make 8 stops across the State this week to meet with Husker fans and give some insights into the 2017 Football season. The Alliance stop was held at Newberry’s with over 200 Cornhusker fans on hand.

Former Husker All American Quarterback Steve Taylor spoke first and gave his thoughts on this years team saying he likes the direction Nebraska is heading and he thinks the changes made by the Coaching staff are positive and will help the team improve. Taylor also talked about his playing days with the Huskers as a 3 year starting quarterback for Coach Tom Osborne, and the excitement of playing at Memorial Stadium. AD Shawn Eichorst followed with comments covering the UNL Athletic Department regarding graduation rates, which show Nebraska near the top of the Big 10 Conference and the support system in place for student athletes. Eichorst said 51 student athlete’s graduated this past semester.

Head Coach Mike Riley then took the stage and talked about the recent changes to the Blackshirt Defense, moving to a 3-4 look under new Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco. Riley said he is excited about the current players fitting into the 3-4 defense and that they are excited about playing a new scheme. Quarterback was another hot topic of discussion. Riley named transfer Tanner Lee as the No. 1 Quarterback heading into summer workouts and fall camp. Riley said Nebraska is fortunate to have a quarterback, that has college football game experience and the coaches are excited about Lee’s ability and what he brings to the team. Lee played 2 seasons at Tulane, before transferring to Nebraska. Redshirt Patrick O’Brien and Freshman Tristan Gebbia will also be in the mix come fall camp. Riley says the quarterbacking future looks good and added the two things that may have been question marks..defense and quarterback, are now things he is looking forward to seeing perform this season. As far as Nebraska being the new “America’s Team”, Riley said he came upon that after looking at the current Nebraska roster and seeing players from “all over”, and how diverse the locker room has become. He says it’s a happy place with great camaraderie. Riley said enjoys getting out and meeting fans in smaller communities all across the state and seeing the passion people have for the Huskers and how Nebraska is not “the middle of nowhere, but the middle of everywhere.” Coach Riley said the upcoming season will be challenging and he is looking forward to seeing this group of players continue to develop.

The Husker Tour will also stop in McCook and Grand Island on Tuesday and make stops in Omaha, Fremont, Elkhorn and Nebraska City the rest of the week.