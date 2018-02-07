Husker Spring Game–Sold Out!



LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s spring football game has sold out — one day after tickets went on sale.

The school announced Wednesday that all tickets were gone for the April 21 scrimmage at 85,000-seat Memorial Stadium. Season-ticket holders were allowed to begin buying tickets on Tuesday, and about 60,000 were sold in seven hours. The general public could buy tickets beginning Wednesday, and they were all sold within 90 minutes.

The ticket sales are further evidence of the excitement surrounding the hiring of Scott Frost as head coach.

Nebraska traditionally draws some of the biggest crowds in the nation for spring games.

This year’s attendance will break the Nebraska record of 80,149 for Bo Pelini’s first spring game in 2008.