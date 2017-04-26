Husker Road Tour Coming To Alliance

Courtesy: Huskers.com

Nebraska Director of Athletics Shawn Eichorst and Head Football Coach Mike Riley will be traveling throughout the state to thank the greatest fans in college sports, while also providing an exclusive inside look at the 2017 football season with eight Huskers Tour stops.

These eight Huskers Tour stops, presented by First National Bank, are planned for May 8th through May 12th in Lincoln, Alliance, McCook, Grand Island, Omaha, Elkhorn, Fremont and Nebraska City. Husker fans of all ages are welcome to attend the public events. Joining Eichorst and Coach Riley at various stops will be members of the Nebraska Spirit Squad, additional coaches, staff and Husker letterwinners. Eichorst and Coach Riley will also visit with media and Husker IMG Radio Network affiliates at each stop. * Tickets for these events will be available, at designated locations, beginning on Thursday, April 27th at 9 a.m., while supplies last and according to maximum capacities.

HUSKERS TOUR EVENTS SCHEDULE: