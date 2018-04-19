Husker rally comes up short in 8-7 loss to Nebraska-Omaha

Nebraska’s rally attempt fell short against Omaha at Hawks Field on Wednesday night, as the Huskers dropped an 8-7 decision to the Mavericks. The Huskers trailed 8-2 after the top of the sixth before scoring five unanswered runs.

Nebraska’s 2-3-4 hitters went 7-for-13 to lead the Husker offense. Scott Schreiber went 3-for-5, while Jesse Wilkening and Luke Roskam also notched multi-hit performances. The Huskers outhit Omaha 9-7, but NU walked nine Mavericks and hit five batters.

Omaha scored two runs in the top of the first, but Nebraska responded with two runs of its own to tie the game after the opening frame. Schreiber laced a triple before Roskam’s fourth home run of the season drove him in. After a scoreless second frame, Omaha tacked on a pair of runs in the third inning.

In the sixth inning, the Mavericks scored four runs to build an 8-2 advantage. NU’s first three batters each singled in the bottom of the sixth. Schreiber and Wilkening reached base first before Roskam’s RBI single brought in Schreiber. The two base runners were left stranded.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ben Klenke reached on an error before advancing to second on a wild pitch. A fielder’s choice advanced him to third before Wilkening’s RBI single drove him in. Roskam walked to load the bases before Angelo Altavilla hit a two-RBI single.

Klenke hit a one-out single in the bottom of the eighth before Hagge walked with two outs. Schreiber’s RBI single brought in one run, but the Huskers left two runners on base.

The Huskers travel to Piscataway, N.J., this weekend for a three-game series against Rutgers, starting on Friday at 1 p.m. (CT). This game time is one hour earlier than the originally scheduled start time.