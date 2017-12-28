Husker QB Tanner Lee Set To Enter NFL Draft

Reports out of Lincoln Thursday say former Cornhusker Quarterback Tanner Lee will declare for the NFL Draft after playing just one season at Nebraska.

In a note released on Twitter Thursday, Lee said he has decided to “pursue an opportunity that I feel is the best for myself and my family at this time.”

Lee thanked Coach Mike Riley and other coaches for the opportunity, and thanked Husker nation “for making it so special.”

“I will be a Husker for life. I was to wish Coach Frost and his staff the best of luck,” he added in the statement.

Lee was the starting quarterback for one season at Nebraska, in which the Huskers went 4-8.

He completed 246 of 428 passes for 3,123 yards, 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.