Husker men’s hoops adding transfer guard

University of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Tim Miles announced Monday morning that Dachon (pronounced Da-sean) Burke has joined the Husker basketball program after transferring from Robert Morris.

Burke, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard from Orange, N.J., will sit out the 2018-19 season, but will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2019-20 campaign. Burke looked at St. John’s, Pittsburgh and Marquette among others before choosing Nebraska.

Burke looks to continue the success NU has enjoyed with transfer guards, as Terran Petteway (2014), Andrew White III (2016) and James Palmer Jr. (2018) have all earned All-Big Ten accolades in their first season as a Husker after transferring.

Miles believes that Burke’s skillset and ability could make him an impact addition when he is eligible at Nebraska in the fall of 2019.

“Dachon is an exciting addition to our program for many reasons,” Miles said. “He’s had previous success at Robert Morris where he has been well coached by Andy O’Toole and enjoyed success against good competition. I think he will be a go-to player for us immediately as we strive to replace the likes of Glynn Watson Jr. and James Palmer Jr. on the perimeter after next season. Dachon is quick to the ball and has excellent instincts. Look at his volume of assists and rebounds and he’s one of the best in the country in steals. That says a lot about his quickness, athleticism and feel for the game.”

“I really like Dachon’s personality, and he comes from a great family,” Miles continued. “His mom Tamika, his uncle David and his grandparents have been great to meet, and they were all involved in the recruiting process which I always think is good sign.”

Burke comes to Nebraska after posting impressive numbers at Robert Morris University during his sophomore campaign in 2017-18. He earned second-team All-Northeast Conference recognition for Coach Andrew Toole, averaging a team-high 17.6 points per game while also adding 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Burke led the NEC in steals per game and ranked fourth in scoring and 14th in rebounding. He put up 30 double-figure efforts in 2017-18 and finished the year on RMU’s top-10 list in both points (562, seventh) and field goals (210, eighth). A four-time NEC Player of the Week, Burke had a pair of double-doubles and had 11 20-point efforts, including a career-high 29-point outburst against eventual tournament champion LIU Brooklyn.

As a freshman, he played in 33 games, including 17 starts, and averaged 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He had 11 double-figure games, including a season-high 17-point effort against Sacred Heart.

He prepped at Coastal Academy, averaging 17.2 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game after playing his high school basketball at Orange (N.J.) High School. As a senior, he averaged 17.0 points and 5.4 assists per game and was second-team All-Essex County in 2015.