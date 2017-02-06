Husker Men and Women Drop Weekend Games

Courtesy: NU Athletic Communications

Jack McVeigh’s 16 points led three Huskers in double figures, but Iowa made the plays down the stretch to earn an 81-70 win Sunday afternoon.

Nebraska (10-13, 4-7 Big Ten) cut an eight-point deficit to 67-64 after a 3-point play from Evan Taylor with 3:57 left, but would get no closer, as Iowa used a 9-2 run to pull away, capped by a 3-pointer from Brady Ellington that made it 76-66 with 1:23 remaining.

Ellington had 11 off the bench for Iowa, as the Hawkeyes (14-10, 6-5) placed four in double figures in recording their third straight win.

The Huskers return to action on Thursday evening, as the Huskers host No. 10 Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m (MT)

The Nebraska women’s basketball team took visiting Minnesota to overtime, but the Golden Gophers prevailed in a 79-69 decision over the Huskers on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to push the Gophers to the limit, hitting game-tying shots three times in the final 1:35, including a jumper by Jessica Shepard with seven seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 66.

But the Huskers hit just 1-of-12 shots in the overtime to slip to 5-18 overall and 1-10 in the Big Ten. Minnesota hit 3-of-7 shots and all six free throws in OT to improve to 12-11 on the season and 3-7 in the conference.

Senior Allie Havers tied a career high with 18 points on 9-of-15 shooting, while adding four rebounds, two assists and two steals in one of the best games of her career.

Nebraska returns to Big Ten road action on Thursday when they travel to Wisconsin. Tip-off between the Huskers and Badgers at the Kohl Center in Madison is set for 6 p.m. (MT)