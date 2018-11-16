Husker hoops recruiting class includes WNCC star

University of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Tim Miles announced a three-member fall recruiting class which includes high school seniors Mika Adams-Woods (Syracuse, N.Y.) and Akol Arop (Omaha, Neb.) and junior college transfer Jervay Green (Denver, Colo.). All three players will start their Husker careers in the 2019-20 campaign.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (Current School) Mika Adams-Woods G 6-3 185 Syracuse, N.Y. (New Hampton School) Akol Arop F 6-5 190 Omaha, Neb. (Creighton Prep) Jervay Green G 6-3 200 Denver, Colo. (Western Nebraska CC)

Jervay Green

The lone junior college transfer in this fall’s signing class, Jervay Green plays for Cory Fehringer at Western Nebraska Community College. The 6-foot-3 guard helped Western Nebraska CC to a 27-8 record and the program’s first regional title in 17 years in 2018. A third-team preseason All-American by Street’s and Smith, Green has helped the school to a top-15 national ranking this fall, as he is averaging 27.0 ppg on 52 percent shooting, while adding 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game through Nov. 13. As a freshman, he averaged 14.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals a game. He finished the year scoring in double figures in 23 of the team’s last 24 games, culminating with a 35-point effort against Central Wyoming College at the regional tournament. Green graduated from Denver’s George Washington High School where he averaged nearly 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals for a team that went 25-3 and was the Class 5A runner-up as a senior. He scored over 1,000 points in high school and set the school’s single-game scoring record with 64 points, breaking the mark held by former NBA star Chauncey Billups.

Nebraska Coach Tim Miles on Green

“Jervay is a big, strong guard who can make plays from both guard positions. He is a beast. I am so thankful that he saw his future here because I think he is going to be a difference maker for us. He can guard and is putting up astounding numbers this season. I believe what he can do on junior college level is transferrable to our level and the Big Ten.”

Mika Adams-Woods

Mika (prounounced MY-ka) Adams-Woods attends New Hampton School where he is in his second season playing for Coach Nickolas Whitmore. Adams-Woods was rated as the No. 10 prospect in New England by the New England Recruiting Report and the No. 2 player in the state. He was also the No. 34 point guard nationally according to Rivals.com. A consensus three-star recruit, Adams led New Hampton to a runner-up finish at the NEPSAC AAA Championship in 2018. He was a second-team All-NEPSAC selection after averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game last season and was chosen as the team’s MVP. He shot 49 percent from the field, including 34 percent from 3-point range. Before coming to New Hampton, Adams-Woods spent three seasons at Bishop Ludden High School, where he scored over 1,200 points. In his final season at the school, Adams-Woods averaged 19.8 points per game en route to first-team All-Central New York accolades. Adams-Woods played for City Rocks AAU program in the EYBL and averaged 8.0 ppg on 47 percent shooting and 3.0 assists per game as his team qualified for the 2018 Peach Jam. Adams-Woods also shot 39 percent from 3-point range and 88 percent from the line during his final summer with City Rocks.

Nebraska Coach Tim Miles on Adams-Woods

“What’s exciting about Mika is he has a great personality. He’s like a Pied Piper, and you love that in a point guard. He has excellent leadership qualities, communicates well and knows the game. He played at a high level both with New Hampton and with City Rocks in the EYBL. Mika defends well, knows where his spots are and understands system defense. We are very fortunate to have a young man like Mika join our program.”

Akol Arop

Considered to be the best prospect in the state in this year’s senior class, Akol Arup (pronounced A-Cul) is a senior at Creighton Prep in Omaha. He is listed as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. Last season, Arop led Coach Josh Luedtke’s squad to a 26-1 record and the Class A (largest class) state title. He was a first-team all-state selection from both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star, as he averaged 16.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He led Class A in field goal percentage (.659) and was second in rebounding for the Junior Jays. As a sophomore, he garnered second-team Class A accolades, averaging 16.0 points per game as Creighton Prep went 21-4 in 2016-17. He also played AAU ball for the Omaha Sports Academy, averaging 12.4 points per game on the 2018 adidas Gauntlet, while shooting 62 percent from the field, including 40 percent from 3-point range.

Nebraska Coach Tim Miles on Arop

“I was so happy when Akol committed. I’ve seen him hit his stride over the last year and get better and better. He is an electric athlete. He is an elite defender and is efficient on the offensive end. You could see his numbers were tremendous over the summer as he continued to develop. I’m pleased that he’s going to be joining us, and his future is really going to be bright.”