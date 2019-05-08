Husker hoops headed to Cayman Islands Classic

The Nebraska men’s basketball program will take to the Caribbean this fall, as the Huskers will travel to Grand Cayman for the third-annual Cayman Islands Classic.

The three-day, eight-team tournament takes place from Nov. 25-27 at John Gray Gymnasium in Georgetown, Grand Cayman. The 2019 field includes Colorado State, George Mason, Loyola-Chicago, New Mexico State, Old Dominion, USF and Washington State.

Each team will play three games over three days. Five of the eight teams reached postseason play a year ago, including Old Dominion (NCAA), New Mexico State (NCAA), Nebraska (NIT), Loyola-Chicago (NIT) and USF (CBI).

“The Cayman Islands Classic will provide us a good early-season test,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “With so many newcomers, having the opportunity to play three games over three days will help us learn about our team before Big Ten play begins. It also provides our players an opportunity to experience the culture and hospitality of the Cayman Islands.”

Nebraska is the second Big Ten team to participate in the event, as Iowa was in the inaugural 2017 event.

The pairings, ticket and broadcast information will be announced at a later date