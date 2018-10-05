Husker Football Enforcement Stats Released

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has completed the first month of special enforcement efforts surrounding Husker home football games.

During the first four Husker Saturdays, troopers have been on the road and in the air in an effort to ease traffic congestion and reduce the potential for serious injury and fatality crashes.

For the home football Saturdays in September, troopers issued citations for speeding (43), no proof of insurance (5), and no seat belt (5). Troopers also performed 24 motorist assists.

The special enforcement was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $4,380 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).

NSP will continue patrol operations for the next four Husker home games, including radio traffic reports on the Husker Sports Network before and after the game with the assistance from the NSP Aviation Support Division.

Anyone who observes a reckless driver or anyone in need of non-emergency roadside assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline, when safe to do so, at *55 from their cell phone or at 800-525-5555 from any landline. Motorists should report emergencies to 911.