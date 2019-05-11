Husker drop series opener to Arizona State

One of the nation’s high-powered offenses produced 21 hits and four home runs, as Arizona State defeated Nebraska (24-19) by a 15-6 margin at Hawks Field on Friday night.

The Sun Devils scored at least one run in six separate innings during the non-conference series opener, including a six-run output in the top of the seventh. With the win, Arizona State improves to 35-12 this season.

Nebraska saw multi-hit efforts from Aaron Palensky and Cam Chick. Palensky, who went 3-for-5, recorded his team-best 18th multi-hit performance of the season. Chick went 2-for-5, while four other Huskers each had one hit.

In the top of the first, ASU’s leadoff hitter launched a solo home run to right field. The Sun Devils added two runs in the top of the second before NU responded with one run in the bottom half of the frame. Luke Roskam smashed his third home run of the season to put the Huskers on the board.

Arizona State scratched out two more runs in the top of the third before Nebraska responded with one run in the bottom of the third. Alex Henwood singled in the leadoff spot before Jaxon Hallmark reached on a fielder’s choice. Mojo Hagge’s RBI triple drove in Hallmark.

The Sun Devils added a run in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 6-2 before the two teams played scoreless fifth and sixth innings. In the top of the seventh, ASU plated six runs on five hits. The Sun Devils added three runs in the top of the eighth to build a 15-2 advantage.

In the bottom of the eighth, Palensky launched a three-run home run, his fourth of the season, after Carter Cross walked and Chick singled. Chick added an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth that brought in Mike Addante after he drew a two-out walk.

Senior right-hander Matt Waldron went 4.0 innings and allowed six runs, while recording four strikeouts. Nebraska saw relief outings from Max Schreiber (2.0 innings), Chad Luensmann (0.1), Ethan Frazier (0.2), Tyler Martin (1.0) and Paul Tillotson (1.0).

The Huskers and Sun Devils resume their series on Saturday, starting at 2:05 p.m. (CT).