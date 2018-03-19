Husker Domination on Sundays Continues, 7-6 Over Northwestern State

The Nebraska baseball team (11-8) managed a weekend split against Northwestern State with its 7-6 win at Hawks Field on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers are now 15-0-1 in their last 16 Sunday games, dating back to the 2016 campaign.

The Huskers scored six runs in the third inning and added one run in the seventh inning, which proved to be the difference. The Demons (11-8) scored two runs in the fourth, three runs in the fifth and one run in the ninth.

Joe Acker and Zac Repinski each hit singles as NU’s first two batters in the third frame. A wild pitch advanced them to second and third. Mojo Hagge’s RBI groundout scored Acker before Scott Schreiber drove in Repinski with his single up the middle. Jesse Wikening singled and Angelo Altavilla walked to load the bases. Luke Roskam smashed a grand slam to score each of them. Zac Luckey hit a double, but was left stranded.

In the seventh inning, Hagge hit a leadoff double and advanced to third when Wilkening reached on an error. Hagge scored on Altavilla’s sacrifice fly in the subsequent at-bat.

Leading 7-5 through eight innings, Nebraska allowed a home run with Kelsey Richard’s one-out solo shot to left field. Senior pitcher Jake Hohensee forced back-to-back groundouts to preserve the win and earn his team-high fourth save of the season.

Senior starter Matt Warren earned the win in 5.0 innings, giving up five runs and recorded three strikeouts. Zack Engelken allowed only one hit in 2.0 innings of relief and Paul Tillotson struck out all three batters he faced in 1.0 inning before Hohensee came in.

The Huskers hit the road for Tulsa, Okla., to face Oral Roberts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s game is set for 6:30 p.m. (CT) and Wednesday’s game is set for 1 p.m.