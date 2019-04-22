Hundreds of pounds of pot seized along I-80 in Nebraska

GOEHNER, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska troopers seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana after a pickup truck was stopped in southeastern Nebraska.



The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper pulled over the eastbound pickup late Saturday morning near Goehner for failing to stay in its Interstate 80 lane. The trooper reported smelling the odor of pot coming from the vehicle, so the truck was searched.

The patrol says 16 trash bags containing marijuana were found. The total weight: 368 pounds (167 kilograms).

The pickup driver was arrested on suspicion of possessing more than a pound of pot and of other crimes. Seward County Court records don’t yet show he’s been formally charged.