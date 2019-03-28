Human remains found along northeast Nebraska’s Elkhorn River

STANTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say human remains have been found along the Elkhorn River in northeast Nebraska’s Stanton County.

The remains were spotted Tuesday night southwest of Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the remains appear to have been washed out of the river during recent flooding and appear to have been in the water for an extended period.

The remains have not been identified. Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger says the remains are not those of a Norfolk man, 30-year-old Scott Goodman. Goodman was last seen March 14 on top of his car near a levee in Norfolk before being swept away by a surge of water.