Huge Upset in Big 12 Tournament; Texans Trade Brock Osweiler

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TCU may have played itself into the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Kansas may have played itself out of a No. 1 seed. The Horned Frogs have advanced to the Big 12 semifinals with an 85-82 win over the top-ranked Jayhawks.

Desmond Bane capped his 16-point performance by nailing three free throws with 2.5 seconds left to give TCU its 19th victory. The Horned Frogs blew an 11-point halftime lead and trailed 80-76 before closing the game on a 9-2 run. The outcome was secured when Devonte Graham missed a 3-point try at the buzzer. Kenrich Williams had 13 points, Alex Robinson had 13 and Brandon Parrish had 12 for the Horned Frogs.

Kansas fell to 28-4 despite Frank Mason’s game-high 29 points.

The Jayhawks played without star freshman Josh Jackson, who was suspended for the game after being cited for traffic violations.

Kansas wasn’t the only top-10 team to lose in the Big 12 quarterfinals. Barry Brown finished with 21 points and D.J. Johnson had 13 to send Kansas State past ninth-ranked Baylor, 70-64. Brown nailed six of eight free throws after Al Freeman’s 3-pointer got the Bears within 64-60 in the final minute.

Second-ranked Villanova coasted into the Big East semifinals as Donte DiVincenzo had a career-high 25 points and Kris Jenkins added 24 in a 108-67 pounding of St. John’s. DiVincenzo finished 7 of 8 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

The Big East semifinals won’t include Butler after Trevon Blueitt scored 23 points in Xavier’s 62-57 win against the 16th-ranked Bulldogs. Blueitt furnished 17 points in the second half, including a jumper than broke the game’s final tie with 16 seconds to play.

Third-ranked UCLA barely advanced to the Pac-12 semifinals as the Bruins escaped with a 76-74 decision over Southern California. Isaac Hamilton delivered 22 points and TJ Leaf added 14, six boards and five assists.

Dillon Brooks contributed 22 points and Tyler Dorsey had 21 to lead fifth-ranked Oregon’s 80-57 dismantling of Arizona State in the Pac-12 quarterfinals. Dylan Ennis had a career-high 12 rebounds and five assists for the Ducks, who held the Sun Devils under 25 percent shooting in the second half.

Arizona also reached the Pac-12 semis as Lauri Markkanen dropped in 20 points and Allonzo Trier finished with 19 to lead the seventh-ranked Wildcats past Colorado, 92-78. Arizona led by just one before opening the second half on an 11-0 run.

Sixth-ranked North Carolina crushed Miami, 78-53 in the ACC quarterfinals as Isaiah Hicks contributed 19 points and Justin Jackson added 12. Hicks sank all nine of his free throws while the Tar Heels held the Hurricanes to 36 percent shooting.

Jayson Tatum poured in 25 points and No. 14 Duke staged a second-half comeback in an 81-77 triumph over 10th-rated Louisville in the ACC quarterfinals. Luke Kennard had 24 points for the Blue Devils, who trailed by 12 with 13 minutes left.

Dwayne Bacon scored all but two of his 17 points in the second half to lead No. 16 Florida State past Virginia Tech, 74-68 in the ACC quarterfinals. Zach LeDay kept the Hokies in the game with 22 points and nine boards, but the Seminoles took control when he went to the bench with four fouls.

No. 22 Notre Dame topped 21st-ranked Virginia for the first time since joining the ACC, topping the Cavaliers 71-58, 71-58 in the quarters. Bonzie Colson had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Irish.

Eleventh-ranked West Virginia moved into the Big 12 semis as Jevon Carter scored 21 points in a 63-53 decision over Texas. The Mountaineers hit seven of their 13 3-point attempts, led by Carter’s 5-for-8 from downtown.

Monte Morris was one assist shy of the second triple-double in Big 12 Tournament history, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds in No. 23 Iowa State’s 92-83 quarterfinal win against Oklahoma State.

NBA

The Oklahoma City Thunder have put an end to the San Antonio Spurs’ nine-game winning streak.

Russell Westbrook registered his 31st triple-double of the season as the Thunder halted a four-game skid, 102-92 over the Spurs. Westbrook had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to match Wilt Chamberlain’s 1967-68 campaign for the second-most triple-doubles in a season. Victor Oladipo scored 20 points and Enes Kanter added 14 and 10 rebounds to help Oklahoma City drop San Antonio two games behind Golden State for the NBA’s top record.

Reggie Jackson provided 21 points and the Pistons opened the fourth quarter on a 13-0 run to turn a seven-point deficit into an eventual 106-101 triumph over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers. Reggie Jackson hit the go-ahead tip-in during the run and added a floater that put Detroit ahead by five with 55 seconds left.

The Clippers were 114-98 winners at Memphis behind Austin Rivers’ 20 points. Chris Paul added 19 points and seven assists as Los Angeles won for the third time in four games.

Jusuf Nurkic had a career-high 28 points and 20 rebounds in Portland’s 114-108 overtime win over Philadelphia. Damian Lillard finished with 24 points but did not make a 3-pointer, snapping a streak of 42 games with at least one.

The Lakers’ eight-game losing streak is over after D’Angelo Russell went 6-for-9 from 3-point range and scored 28 points in a 122-110 downing of Phoenix. Jordan Clarkson added 19 points off the bench for L.A.

NFL

The Chicago Bears have released quarterback Jay Cutler after eight unfulfilling seasons that included just one postseason appearance. The Bears went 3-13 while Cutler missed 11 games due to thumb and shoulder injuries. Also in the NFL today, the Texans traded quarterback Brock Osweiler to the Browns, the Buccaneers worked out a three-year deal with wide receiver DeSean Jackson, and wideout Alshon Jeffery accepted a one-year pact with the Eagles.

